Freeze warning looms, with frigid temps possible again Thursday

A freeze warning will go into effect overnight in parts of the Chicago area, but it isn’t the last of the frigid temperatures the region will see.

According to the National Weather Service, that freeze warning will go into effect at 1 a.m. in McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties.

A frost advisory will also go into effect in Lake, northern Cook, Will and Kankakee counties, according to NWS officials.

Temperatures overnight are expected to dip below the freezing mark in many locations, with freeze potentially damaging sensitive vegetation and uncovered outdoor pipes and hoses, according to officials.

Temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-50s, but lows overnight into Thursday will once again drop toward the freezing mark, leaving open the possibility of another round of frost or freeze conditions, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Thursday will start to see a warming trend really take hold however, with highs rising into the mid-60s across the area in a return to more seasonable conditions.

Those readings will continue to increase into the weekend, with highs expected back in the 70s by Saturday, according to forecast models. The warmer temps will continue well into the new week, with readings in the 60s and 70s.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest news and information related to this week’s cold.