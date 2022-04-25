Freeze Warning Issued in Chicago Area as Cold Temps Could Harm Plants, Outdoor Pipes

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for numerous Chicago-area counties, with below-freezing temperatures expected in the overnight hours Tuesday.

That warning includes numerous areas that are away from Lake Michigan and from urban heat islands, including McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Grundy and Kendall counties.

The warning will be in effect from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

Originally, Lake, northern Cook and northern Will counties had been included in the warning, but they have since been removed, with cloud-cover helping to keep temperatures in those areas above freezing.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures are expected to drop in those locations into the upper-20s and low-30s, which could threaten sensitive plants and could cause freezing for above-ground pipes and spigots.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to wrap, drain or drip outdoor water pipes. In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained, and water spigots should be shut off or allowed to drip.

Residents are also urged to protect tender plants from the cold, bringing them inside if possible.

Low temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer overnight Wednesday, but high temperatures will still be well-below normal, with highs expected in the upper-40s for most of the area.