Freeze Warning Issued for Some as Chicago Area Braces for Roller Coaster Weather Week

A freeze warning has been issued for some Chicago-area counties as winter makes its return for the start of what will likely be a roller coaster weather week.

Things started off cold with conditions dropping to freezing levels in many locations early Monday morning. Wind chills were reported to be between 15 and 25 degrees by 6 a.m. as snow fell across the area, marking a dramatic shift from the 80-degree highs many saw just two days earlier.

Temperatures were expected to reach near 40 degrees Monday, with wind gusts between 40 and 45 mph.

A freeze warning is expected to take effect at midnight Tuesday for LaSalle, McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee and northern and southern Cook counties in Illinois. The warning remains in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday, warning of frost and freeze conditions are sub-freezing temperatures drop as low as the upper 20s.

"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold," the alert states. "To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing."

Temperatures are expected to fluctuate throughout the week ahead, with an active pattern bringing multiple chances for storms, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Things start to warm back up Tuesday as highs reach into the 50s and up into the 70s for some by Wednesday, which will mark the first chance for storms this week.

On Thursday, highs stay in the mid 60s and mid 70s, bringing another chance for storms, before conditions drop back down into the mid 50s by Friday and near 50 degrees by Saturday.