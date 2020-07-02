Chicago Weather

Fourth of July Weekend Forecast: Summer Heat Across Chicago Area

It looks like the Chicago area has some hot summer weather on the way for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Thursday is set to be sunny to partly cloudy and very warm with low to moderate humidity, NBC Storm Team 5 forecasts indicate. Highs will be between 87 to 92 degrees inland, but in the upper 70s to low 80s along the lakefront. Thursday night looks clear and mild with lows in the upper 60s.

Friday looks to be mostly sunny, hot and moderately humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, but low 80s along the lakefront.

The holiday itself on Saturday will be still hot and moderately humid, mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low 90s inland, but low to mid 80s by the lake.

There's a slight chance of an isolated storm on Sunday, otherwise conditions will be mostly to partly sunny and hot with moderate humidity. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s inland, but low to mid 80s lakefront.

Back to reality on Monday brings more humidity with a slight chance of a shower or storm again. Partly sunny and hot conditions are in store, with highs in the low to mid 90s inland, but cooler along the lakefront.

