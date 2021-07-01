Fourth of July Weather: Hot, Dry Conditions Expected Through Weekend in Chicago

After nearly a week of wet and stormy weather, the Chicago area is going to see a much different pattern emerge over the Fourth of July weekend, with dry conditions and increasing temperatures as the holiday weekend moves along.

According to current forecast models, Friday will be the coolest day of the weekend, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s in most of the area. Residents looking to take advantage of the sunny and dry conditions are asked to avoid beaches on Lake Michigan, as high waves and strong currents are expected due to gusty winds out of the northeast, with gusts potentially topping 35 miles per hour.

Wave heights could reach 4-to-6 feet, leading to a beach hazard statement in Kenosha County in Wisconsin, Cook County in Illinois, and Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana through Friday night.

On Saturday, the winds will shift, coming out of the south, and warmer temperatures will begin to build. Highs are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 80s on Saturday, and on Sunday things are expected to get even warmer for the Fourth of July, with highs in the 90s.

Humidity levels are also expected to rise, pushing heat indices into the mid-to-upper 90s, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures will remain in the 90s on Monday, with the area’s next chance of rain potentially coming into the picture on Tuesday.