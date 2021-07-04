Fourth of July Weather

Fourth of July Weather: Clear Skies For Chicago-Area Fireworks

Chicago skies look mostly clear Sunday night for Fourth of July firework displays across the area

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After a steamy start to the holiday weekend, Fourth of July in the Chicago area follows suit with heat, humidity and sunshine on Sunday.

Winds shifting to the southwest allow for hotter and more humid conditions to take hold with mostly sunny skies. Highs are expected in the upper 80s to low 90s with moderate humidity.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Expect warm conditions on Fourth of July evening for fireworks and celebrations. Conditions look mainly clear with lows in the low 70s.

Local

chicago fireworks 1 hour ago

Video: Re-Watch Chicago's July 3 Lakefront Fireworks

President Biden 12 hours ago

President Biden to Visit Crystal Lake Wednesday, White House Confirms

The heat and humidity sticks around Monday with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s again. The next chance for rain comes late that evening.

Those returning to work Tuesday can expect mostly to partly sunny skies and continued hot and humid conditions with highs in the upper 80s. A chance of storms is possible in the afternoon.

Wednesday looks partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance of showers and storms. Conditions likely will be cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

The next chance for storms comes late Friday.

This article tagged under:

Fourth of July WeatherChicago WeatherChicago ForecastLake Michiganlake michigan waves
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us