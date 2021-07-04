Fourth of July Weather: Clear Skies For Chicago-Area Fireworks

After a steamy start to the holiday weekend, Fourth of July in the Chicago area follows suit with heat, humidity and sunshine on Sunday.

Winds shifting to the southwest allow for hotter and more humid conditions to take hold with mostly sunny skies. Highs are expected in the upper 80s to low 90s with moderate humidity.

Expect warm conditions on Fourth of July evening for fireworks and celebrations. Conditions look mainly clear with lows in the low 70s.

The heat and humidity sticks around Monday with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s again. The next chance for rain comes late that evening.

Those returning to work Tuesday can expect mostly to partly sunny skies and continued hot and humid conditions with highs in the upper 80s. A chance of storms is possible in the afternoon.

Wednesday looks partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance of showers and storms. Conditions likely will be cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

The next chance for storms comes late Friday.