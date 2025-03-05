Forecasters warn of ‘hazardous travel' in the Chicago area Wednesday

Chicago-area commuters are being warned of the potential for “hazardous travel” as snow and gusty winds hit the area Wednesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, those hazardous conditions could develop between 3 and 4 p.m. Wednesday, as snow bands begin arriving in the area.

While accumulations aren’t expected to be heavy, with the NBC 5 Storm Team predicting anywhere from a dusting to an inch of snow, gusty winds could cause poor visibility and help drop temperatures more quickly, leading to multiple travel threats.

In addition to blowing snow, which could reduce visibility to less than one mile, the winds could cause slick spots on roads, as wet pavement could quickly freeze as temperatures drop into the 30s.

The winds will also impact high-profile vehicles, especially on north-south roadways, according to forecasts.

Motorists are being asked to allow for extra travel time during their commutes.

Those wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour are expected to persist well into the evening, with wind advisories in effect for most of the area. Lake and Porter counties in Indiana are also under lakeshore flood warnings, as the wind could cause high waves on Lake Michigan.

Scattered snow showers are expected to persist into the evening before the low-pressure system finally begins to clear out of the area Thursday.

Behind that system, highs will be on the chilly side, with readings in the upper-30s or low-40s across the area.

