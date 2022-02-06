Forecast: Warmer, Mostly Cloudy Conditions Expected Sunday

Warmer and mostly cloudy conditions are expected in the Chicago area on Sunday, with a brief cold front passing through in the evening that could bring widely scattered flurries or mixed precipitation.

Before that arrives, temperatures will climb closer to their seasonal averages, with highs expected to reach the low-to-mid 30s across the area, according to forecast models.

Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies will likely accompany that warm-up, but there won’t be any precipitation for most of the day.

As the evening moves along however, a cold front will begin to push its way through the region, bringing with it a slight chance of a light wintry mix, flurries or even occasional freezing drizzle, according to the National Weather Service.

That precipitation will be widely scattered however, so most of the area will likely stay dry through the night.

The winds will then shift out of the northwest for Monday, bringing colder temperatures and wind chills to the Midwest for the start of the work week. Highs are only expected to reach the low-to-mid 20s on Monday.

By Tuesday temperatures are expected to rebound back into the low-to-mid 30s, and highs could approach 40 degrees on Wednesday, but the threat of mixed precipitation will make its way back into the forecast by midweek.