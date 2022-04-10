Forecast: Sunny Skies Early, but Increasing Clouds and Scattered Showers Possible Late

Beautiful sunrises have been few and far between for Chicago-area residents in recent weeks, and while mostly sunny skies will be the order of the day early, things could get cloudy or even rainy as Sunday moves along.

The city of Chicago has recorded at least trace amounts of precipitation every day during the month of April so far, and there is a possibility that streak could continue Sunday, albeit extremely late in the evening.

Plenty of sunshine will dominate the early portions of the morning, with winds slowly increasing out of the south and clouds slowly increasing along with the gustier conditions.

Those winds out of the south will help to drive temperatures into the low-60s for most of the area, although areas along Lake Michigan could see temperatures in the 50s instead, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Along with those warmer temperatures, the winds will help to drive additional moisture into the area, and as the evening rolls around, that moisture could cause a few widely scattered light showers to develop, giving the city a chance at going 10-for-10 in days with precipitation in April.

Monday morning could see more scattered showers, but as the start of the work week moves along, heavier rains are expected to develop, especially in the mid-to-late afternoon and into the evening.

Highs will once again rise into the low-60s through most of the area, part of a warming trend that’s expected to dominate the early stages of the week.

In fact, warmer temperatures and chances for rain will continue through at least Wednesday, when showers and thunderstorms are likely, along with temperatures in the low-70s. Those temperatures will be wiped out by a passing cold front, paving the way for readings in the 50s by Thursday. Drier conditions are expected too however, finally giving the area some relief from the consistent threat of rain that has dominated the first stag