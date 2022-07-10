Forecast: Sunny, Pleasant Conditions Sunday, but Severe Weather Possible Monday

The Chicago area will get to enjoy some gorgeous weather on Sunday, but the threat of severe weather looms in the forecast for the start of the work week.

Before residents have to contend with that threat, they’ll be treated to blue skies and plenty of sunshine on Sunday, with only a few high-level wispy clouds possible during the day.

High temperatures are expected to be a bit warmer than they were Saturday, with readings reaching into the mid-80s across the area, according to forecast models.

In the overnight hours, skies are expected to remain clear, but clouds will start to build Monday morning. There likely won’t be enough moisture in the atmosphere for any rain to fall during the morning commute, but that is expected to change as the afternoon gets underway.

In fact, showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire within a short window on Monday afternoon and early evening, and some of those thunderstorms could be severe. According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of the Chicago area will be under a “slight risk” of severe weather, with the main areas of concern lying along and to the east of Interstate 55.

The main threat with any storms that develop would be gusty winds, but other threats cannot be ruled out at this time, according to forecast models.

The storms should clear out of the area by later Monday evening, and the bulk of the work week appears that it will be absolutely gorgeous, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and sunny skies.

By Friday temperatures will start to rise, as will humidity, and by Saturday the city could see highs in the 90s, along with the next threat of showers and thunderstorms.