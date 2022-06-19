Forecast: Pleasant Holiday Sunday in Store for Chicago Area, but Another Heat Wave is Coming

The Chicago area has been gifted a few gorgeous days recently, but temperatures are about to ramp back up again in a big way when the new work week gets underway.

Fortunately for residents, those planning to celebrate Juneteenth and Father’s Day on Sunday will have an opportunity to do so under sunny skies and with seasonably mild conditions.

Highs Sunday are expected to reach into the low-80s across most of the area, with partly-to-mostly sunny conditions expected throughout the day.

Those conditions won’t last forever, and another heat wave is set to grip the city beginning on Monday, with highs soaring right back into the low-90s.

Things will be even hotter on Tuesday, as forecast models indicate that high temperatures could potentially move into the upper-90s, threatening 100 degrees in some locations.

While the rest of the work week doesn’t look as though it will feature temperatures nearing the triple digits, it will still be quite hot in most locations, with highs expected to reach into the 90s for most of the coming week.

