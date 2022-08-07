Forecast: Periods of Rain Expected Sunday, With Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Some Areas

Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact the Chicago area over the next two days, with some northern counties potentially seeing nearly two inches of rain before a system finally pushes out of the region.

According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood watch has been issued for DeKalb and McHenry counties, and will remain in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday.

Boone, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties are also included in the watch.

That watch comes as a weather system pushes through the area, bringing multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms across the region. The main impacts of this system will be felt in areas north of Interstate 80, according to NWS officials, with some spots potentially seeing up to two inches of rain by Monday.

Areas to the south of the interstate will still see scattered showers and storms, but should see less overall accumulation.

As a result of the rain and increased cloud cover, temperatures should be cooler than Saturday, with highs rising into the mid-80s across the area.

On Monday, the chance for showers and storms will remain in the forecast, with highs once again reaching into the mid-80s, but things will change heading into Tuesday.

Cooler and less-humid conditions are expected to take hold after Monday, with dry conditions expected for the remainder of the work week and into the weekend. Temperatures will fluctuate mid-week, dropping into the mid-70s Tuesday and rising back into the mid-80s for Wednesday, but after that highs will likely settle in near their seasonal average in the upper-70s and low-80s, according to extended forecast models.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team's latest forecasts