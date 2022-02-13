Forecast: Morning Flurries Give Way to Partly Cloudy Skies Sunday Ahead of Looming Warm-Up

The Chicago area is about to embark on yet another winter roller coaster, with below-average temperatures giving way to a rapid warm-up in the coming days.

Before that arrives, things will start out cloudy and perhaps even a bit snowy on Sunday, with light snow or flurries possible in the morning hours across the area.

That snow will eventually give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon, but temperatures won’t reflect the sunnier conditions, with highs only reaching into the upper teens through most of the region.

Late Sunday and into early Monday morning, the chance exists for more flurries or light snow, and temperatures will slowly begin to climb. Highs Monday are expected to reach into the upper-20s, still below their seasonal averages.

Tuesday is when things start to really get interesting, as highs are expected to soar into the 40s across the area. Wednesday will be even warmer, with highs topping out in the 50s, according to forecast models.

Those high temperatures will also come with the threat of rain, which is expected to fall through most of the day on Wednesday. By Thursday, temperatures are expected to cool back down into the 20s, with any leftover rain turning to snow before the system moves out of the area.