Forecast: Clouds to Begin Clearing, but Widely-Scattered Showers Still Possible

After a rainy Saturday, things are looking up for Sunday and the week ahead, with dry and pleasant conditions returning to the area in coming days.

According to the latest forecast models, the cloud cover that has impacted the area to start the weekend will begin to move out Sunday morning, paving the way for a partly cloudy Sunday.

The chance still exists for an occasional scattered shower or thunderstorm, but the day should be mostly dry across the region, and that pattern is going to take hold once again in what has been an abnormally-dry August.

Highs are expected to reach into the mid-70s throughout the Chicago area on Sunday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Partly cloudy conditions are back in the forecast for Monday, and residents should prepare for that to be the forecast through at least Wednesday. Highs will start out in the upper-70s on Monday and will stay around that level, although some suburbs could potentially see the mercury creep into the low-80s as the week progresses.

The next chance for rain doesn’t enter the forecast until Thursday night and into Friday morning, but even that chance appears to be mostly scattered in nature, according to extended forecast models.

Next weekend also looks dry, with highs in the low-80s.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team on all of our newscasts, and residents can download the NBC 5 app for the latest radar and weather information.