Forecast: Clouds Increase Throughout the Day, With Cooler-Than-Normal Temps

The threat of snow looms during the work week, but the weekend will wrap up with a relatively uneventful Sunday, with below-average temperatures and increasing clouds.

The day will start out sunny throughout the area, but clouds will slowly begin to build into the area during the late morning and into the afternoon, according to forecast models.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Temperatures will settle into the upper-20s and potentially even the low-30s in some locations, but there will be no precipitation to speak of.

Highs will continue to climb on Monday, rising into the 30s area-wide, and then into the 40s on Tuesday, but some big changes are in the offing beginning on Tuesday evening.

That day, a weather system will move into the area, bringing rain initially and then transitioning to a snow-event late Tuesday and into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

That snow will likely continue into Wednesday afternoon, but another system could potentially move in right behind it, bringing even more snow into the area late Wednesday and into Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, that system could veer off to the south of the Chicago area, however, and at this point in the forecasting cycle there is an equal chance that the system could move to the north or to the south:

What's all the fuss about next week? Let's break it down. We're looking at a "two punch" threat of winter weather with the 2nd arriving in a "northern" or "southern" scenario. If both overlap in area (the "northern" scenario), we could see hefty snow totals. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/tRCUgoi26h — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 30, 2022

The NBC 5 Storm Team will have updates throughout the week as both weather systems approach.