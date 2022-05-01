Forecast: Clouds, Cooler Temps on Deck for Chicago Sunday

After a chaotic Saturday that saw severe weather and tornadoes in the Chicago area, things will be much quieter, and cooler, to wrap up the weekend.

According to the latest forecast models, area residents can expect to see mostly cloudy conditions on Sunday, with highs only reaching into the mid-50s across the region.

More importantly, things will remain dry for areas that saw an inch or more of rain on Saturday, and the forecast is expected to stay that way through at least Monday night and into Tuesday.

The cloudy conditions will persist into the evening, and winds will pick up a bit as well, with gusts in excess of 20 miles per hour possible in some locations. Lows will be on the chilly side, falling into the low-to-mid 40s.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Monday will likely see similar conditions, albeit with slightly warmer temperatures, as highs are expected to climb into the low-to-mid 60s in the NBC 5 viewing area. Mostly cloudy conditions will still be the order of the day for the start of the new work week.

A chance of rain will work its way back into the forecast for Tuesday, with highs once again dipping below seasonal levels and into the mid-50s. Those temps will stick around for several days in fact, with more chances for rain coming on Thursday and Friday.

High temperatures could potentially rebound by next weekend, but it remains unclear when the area will get a consistent dose of springtime warmth.