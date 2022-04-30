Forecast: Chicago Area Could See Severe Weather, With Gusty Winds and Hail Possible

The threat of severe weather looms in the forecast for the Chicago area Saturday, with gusty winds, hail and isolated tornadoes possible as a cold front sweeps through the region.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the entire NBC 5 viewing area in northern Illinois and northwest Indiana is at a “slight” risk of severe weather.

The main risks from the storms are damaging straight-line winds, which could gust in excess of 60 miles per hour at times, along with small hail and even isolated tornadoes, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Iisha Scott.

While the exact timing on the storms remains unknown, they are expected to develop and move into the area in the mid-afternoon hours, and could continue to pose a threat into the evening.

High temperatures are expected to reach into the mid-to-upper 60s on Saturday, and even after the cold front moves through, temps will only drop into the 50s.

For Sunday, things are expected to dry out, with highs reaching into the mid-to-upper 50s. Temperatures could be even warmer on Monday, rising back near their seasonal levels in the 60s, but rain is possible heading into Tuesday, sending temps back into the 50s for most of the coming work week.

