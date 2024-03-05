Flooding leads to road closures as heavy rain, storms make for difficult morning commute

Heavy rain and storms made for difficult travel conditions on Chicago-area roadways during the Tuesday morning rush hour, with flooding leading to blocked lanes on numerous expressways.

A flood advisory remained in effect until 6 a.m. for several counties, including Cook, Kendall, Will, DuPage, LaSalle and Grundy.

"A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters," the National Weather Service alert read.

The showers and thunderstorms were expected to continue moving from northwest to southeast, coming to an end later Tuesday morning.

By early Tuesday morning, standing water had led to numerous lane closures on area expressways.

As of 5:30 a.m., the left lane of the Eisenhower Expressway at Damen was blocked from high water levels and there were reports of high standing water on the outbound Stevenson near LaGrange Road, on I-57 at 159th Street and on the outbound Dan Ryan at 31st Street.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists, drivers should be aware that flooding may not be as visible in darker conditions.

In a Monday night post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, the NWS said heavy downpours could cause "road ponding."

Showers and scattered thunderstorms will continue across the area tonight. A few storms may be strong to marginally severe, with mainly small hail and gusty winds possible in the blue shaded areas on the map in the graphic. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/BB4n50mMrU — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 5, 2024

A few of the overnight storms had the potential to be strong to marginally severe, with mainly small hail and gusty winds possible, and while some warnings were issued during the early morning hours Tuesday, none remained in effect just before 6 a.m.

After the storms move out of the area, cooler temperatures are expected in coming days, with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s on Tuesday and then highs back into the upper-40s and low-50s by Wednesday. Another cooldown is possible heading into the weekend, according to forecast models.