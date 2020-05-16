Flash Flood Watches Issued Overnight Across Chicago Area

Flash Flood Watches were issued for various counties in the Chicago area Saturday night as storms bring heavy rainfall.

A watch issued for Ford, Iroquois, La Salle and Livingston counties, along with Benton county in northwest Indiana, remains in effect from midnight through Sunday evening.

In Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall and Lake counties, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect from 4 a.m. Sunday through the evening.

The watch also remains in effect in northwest Indiana counties including Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter.

Moderately heavy rain is expected to hit the Chicago area late Saturday night through Sunday, bringing one to two inches of rainfall by morning.

By Sunday afternoon into the evening, thunderstorms could develop bringing an additional one to two inches of rainfall, potentially higher depending how widespread the storms will be.

Thunderstorms Sunday may result in a threat for additional flash flooding and renewed river flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Additional water rises on rivers in the Chicago area are expected into next week.