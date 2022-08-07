Flash Flood, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued as Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Gusts Reported in Chicago Area

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several counties in Illinois and Indiana due to gusty winds and heavy rainfall Sunday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning has been issued for northeastern Kankakee County, as well as southern Lake County and northern Newton County in northwest Indiana until 1:15 p.m.

A severe storm was located near Grant Park, moving to the east at 25 miles per hour.

Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and heavy rains were anticipated with the storm.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A flash flood watch has also been extended for parts of the Chicago area on Sunday, with two inches or more of rain falling per hour in some locations.

A flash flood warning has also been issued for southeastern Cook County and central Will County through 3 p.m., according to officials.

Up to 2.5 inches of rain have already fallen in some locations in the impacted area, which includes Orland Park, Tinley Park, Homewood, Matteson and Midlothian, and another 1-to-2 inches are possible during the warning.

Flash flooding could potentially occur along low-lying roads, with water accumulating rapidly in ditches, culverts and retention ponds.

Highways, streets and underpasses could also be impacted, with motorists urged to use extreme caution.

The National Weather Service initially had issued a flash flood watch for DeKalb and McHenry counties through 1 p.m. Sunday, but that will not remain in effect through Monday morning as a series of showers and thunderstorms has pounded northern Illinois.

More heavy rain is expected to fall throughout the day and into the evening, according to forecast models.

Boone, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties are also included in the flash flood watch.

Some locations have reported receiving more than two inches of rain in just one hour this morning, according to officials. In Winnebago, more than 3.33 inches of rain has fallen since midnight, according to NWS.

In Kirkland, located in DeKalb County, more than 3.3 inches of rain has fallen, with precipitation still occurring. Machesney Park is also reported more than 3.4 inches of rain during that time.

Rain is also moving into the southern portions of the Chicago area, with minor flooding of some roadways expected as the system slowly churns through the region.

Rainfall rates of two inches or more per hour are possible in some locations as the storms track off to the east and northeast.

Residents are urged to avoid flooded paths and roadways, and to prepare for periods of low visibility due to heavy downpours.

Flood reports should be sent to local law enforcement.