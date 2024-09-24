Flash flood warning in effect, expressway flooding reported in Chicago area

Heavy rain has pounded the Chicago area on Tuesday, leaving several interstates with lane closures and numerous crashes around the region.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for parts of the Chicago area until 3:45 p.m., with some locations seeing two or more inches of rain within a span of just 30 minutes.

According to Total Traffic, that heavy rain has resulted in flooding on numerous roadways, including on Interstate 80, where two lanes are blocked on the eastbound side near Harlem Avenue.

More standing water was also reported on the Kennedy Expressway, with high water reported in the righthand lane of the Kennedy near the Byrne Interchange.

Multiple accidents have also been reported around the region, including a spun-out vehicle and a jackknifed semi on the Tri-State Tollway,

Another crash on Interstate 80 has closed multiple lanes between LaGrange Road and the Veterans Memorial Tollway.

Rain is expected to slowly subside during the afternoon hours, with cool conditions expected for the remainder of the day.