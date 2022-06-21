First Day of Summer in Chicago Brings Near-Record Heat, Threat of Severe Weather

The Summer Solstice has brought hot temperatures back to the Chicago area, with near-record heat possible.

After a few days of cooler temperatures, highs Tuesday are expected to reach into upper 90s, but an excessive heat warning will stay away due to humidity remaining low.

In the city itself, the forecasted high temperature at O’Hare is expected to hit 99 degrees -- which would fall just short of the record of 101 degrees, set in 1988.

While the heat will be well above normal, the good news is that last week’s oppressive humidity will not be making a return trip this week -- at least not yet. The only location in the Chicago area currently under any sort of heat advisory is in Kenosha County, where those readings could potentially reach 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, there is is a marginal chance for severe weather -- that's level one out of five -- in the Chicago area, beginning around 8 p.m. Tuesday, with the main threats damaging winds and penny-sized hail.

Heat-related illness can strike quickly when the mercury soars upward, and there are specific symptoms that experts say you should watch out for during times of scorching weather.

If you're going to be outside for any length of time, keep an eye out for signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Here are the signs of heatstroke to watch for:

An extreme high body temperature

Dizziness and nausea

Throbbing headache, strong rapid pulse

Red, hot and dry skin

Irrational behavior

Rapid breathing

According to physicians at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, here are the signs of heat exhaustion to watch for: