Fireworks Forecast: What to Expect for the Holiday Weekend

If you're looking to catch a fireworks show in the Chicago area for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, some days may be better than others when it comes to the weather.

Though some showers and isolated storms are expected Friday morning, things look to clear up before Friday evening and into the weekend.

Saturday looks to stay mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the mid 80s, though temps will stay cooler along the lakefront.

The seasonal temps will be met with dry conditions as well, with evening temperatures sitting in the 70s.

Sunday also looks to remain seasonal and mostly dry, with highs in the mid 80s, though there is a chance for an isolated storm.

The bigger threat for fireworks displays will come on the Fourth of July holiday itself, when a chance for more wet weather moves in.

While the day isn't expected to be a washout, there is a chance for showers and storms beginning at 2 p.m., according to early forecast models.

Highs Monday will likely sit in the 80s, near 90 degrees for some.

Check back with the NBC 5 Storm Team for the latest as the holiday weekend forecast continues to develop.