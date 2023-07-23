Few showers possible, but partly sunny Sunday expected as heat wave looms

The Chicago area could potentially see some serious summertime heat later in the week, but Sunday should at least be a pleasant one for most of the region, with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the forecast.

According to those models, early-morning showers and storms will fizzle out, leaving behind mostly-dry conditions throughout the day.

Highs will likely rise into the upper-70s across most of the area, and may reach 80 in some far-southern locations in the NBC 5 viewing area.

There is a possibility for a stray shower or thunderstorm to develop in the afternoon, especially in areas south of Interstate 80 and into northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service, but any precipitation should be short-lived.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The big story for the coming week will be a heat wave that is expected to arrive in force by Tuesday. A massive heat dome of high pressure is currently parked over the Rocky Mountains, and that will begin pushing toward the Midwest in coming days, causing temperatures and humidity to rise.

While temperatures on Monday will only rise into the low-to-mid 80s, much of the area will be in the 90s by Tuesday, with readings in the mid-90s expected by Wednesday.

Heat indices will be near 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday before another weather system moves into the area Friday. That will likely cause the heat wave to break, leading to more pleasant readings over the coming weekend.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather information and forecasts.