Eye of Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall: Live Coverage and Tracking of the Storm

NOTE: Track live radar of the storm as it nears landfall in the feed above and see special coverage below.

National forecasters say the eye of Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida Wednesday afternoon.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said radar imagery indicated the eye made landfall at 2:05 p.m. CT near Cayo Costa.

"Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that Ian's maximum sustained winds were estimated to be near 150 mph," NOAA stated.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno, the hurricane was expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon in Florida.

As of 1 p.m. CT, the National Hurricane Center said Ian was "very near the coast of southwestern Florida Peninsula."

Ian’s center was about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Naples at 11 a.m. CT Wednesday, as it churned toward toward the coast at 9 mph (15 kph). Ian’s plodding pace meant the storm was expected to spend a day or more crawling across the Florida peninsula, dumping flooding rains of 12 to 18 inches (30 to 45 centimeters) across a broad area including Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville in the state’s northeast corner.

Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Ian grew to a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane overnight with top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm trudged on a track to make landfall north of the heavily populated Fort Myers area, which forecasters said could be inundated by a storm surge of up to 18 feet (5.5 meters).

“This is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said early Wednesday, stressing that people in Ian’s path along the coast should rush to the safest possible shelter and stay there.

Track live radar of the storm as it nears landfall in the feed above and special coverage will appear below as it is available.