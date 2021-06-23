Excessive Pedestrian, Vehicle Traffic Impeding Tornado Clean-Up Efforts in Naperville: Police

Naperville police are asking motorists and pedestrians to stay away from areas impacted by Sunday’s tornado that ripped through the community, saying that excessive traffic is impeding efforts to clean up the damage.

According to a social media post Wednesday, police say that traffic from vehicles and pedestrians is impacting clean-up efforts.

“If you don’t live in this neighborhood and aren’t helping with clean-up efforts, please be respectful and avoid the area,” officials said.

— NapervillePD (@NapervillePD) June 23, 2021

Sunday’s tornado, which registered as an EF-3 twister and packed wind gusts of 140 miles per hour, caused significant damage in the western suburbs, including in Naperville. In all, a total of 231 structures were damaged in the storm, with one home being completely destroyed and 19 more being declared uninhabitable by officials.

Another 143 homes suffered major damage, officials said.

The tornado reached peak intensity in the area near Princeton Circle in Naperville, according to the National Weather Service. Many homes were damaged in that area, and clean-up continues in the area several days after the storm.