‘Elevated fire risk' present for Chicago area to start new week

Temperatures will be on the upswing Monday in the Chicago area, but those readings could come with an elevated risk of fires in the region.

According to forecast models, high temperatures Monday are expected to rise back into the mid-to-upper 60s, but gusty winds and low dewpoints could cause an “elevated fire risk” in the area.

Dewpoints Sunday only rose into the low-20s, with 26% humidity at Chicago’s Midway Airport, according to officials.

Monday will likely see more of the same, but with gustier winds, with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour out of the southeast.

Residents are urged to observe fire safety on Monday, avoiding burning if possible.

The fire risk will begin to dissipate late Monday and into Tuesday, with scattered showers and increasing humidity across the area, according to forecast models.

Temperatures will drop mid-week, with readings in the mid-to-upper 40s in Chicago on Wednesday and temps climbing into the low-50s in the suburbs. Highs will likely rise back into the 60s by Friday, and into the 70s by Saturday, according to forecast models.