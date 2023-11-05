Early Sunday fog to clear, paving way for pleasant afternoon in Chicago area

Dense fog is blanketing parts of the Chicago area on Sunday, but once it clears, pleasant temperatures and conditions are expected across the region.

According to the National Weather Service, a dense fog advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m., with visibility reduced to just one-tenth of a mile in some locations in the south suburbs and northwest Indiana.

That could lead to “freezing fog,” with slick spots on roadways, especially in rural areas, and motorists are urged to use caution when traveling.

That fog is expected to dissipate in the late morning hours, and after that it should be a pleasant day, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper-50s, according to forecast models.

Clouds will start to build in again in the evening hours and into the overnight hours, and by daybreak Monday, a small chance of showers will enter the forecast.

Winds will also kick up overnight and into Monday, with highs in the upper-60s across the region.

Tuesday will see highs in the mid-50s and partly-to-mostly cloudy skies, but they’ll rise into the low-60s again for Wednesday.

That is when a bigger weather system will arrive, with widespread rain possible in the morning hours as the low-pressure system churns across the upper Midwest.

Temperatures will dip behind that front back into the low-to-mid 50s, where they’ll remain for the remainder of the week.