Early rain to clear for sunny, warm Saturday in Chicago area

Some early showers and thunderstorms are possible in the Chicago area Saturday, but things should clear out quickly to pave the way for a sunny and warm afternoon.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, those early showers and storms could impact the northern suburbs on Saturday morning, but the system should clear out of the area by mid-morning.

After the departure of the clouds and rain, a sunny day is expected, with highs in the mid-80s across much of the area. Humidity levels should also drop throughout the day, with dew points dropping to around 60 degrees by the afternoon hours.

Things will remain clear and pleasant through Sunday, with highs in the mid-80s, according to forecast models. Temperatures will be a bit cooler along the lake, as the winds will shift off the lake for most of the day.

Clouds will start to build into the area late Sunday night and into Monday morning, with the chance of rain sharply increasing throughout the day. Highs Monday are only expected to reach into the low-to-mid 70s, and showers and thunderstorms will be possible area-wide.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be clear for the most part, with the next chance of rain arriving in the area by Thursday.

