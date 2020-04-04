Early Rain, Much Cooler Temperatures on Tap to Begin Weekend

After the warmest day of the year so far, the Chicago area will be a lot cooler on Saturday as a cold front moves through the region.

That front will also bring some spotty showers along with it, but those are expected to clear out before the noon hour. Clouds will also begin to clear in the afternoon, bringing some much-needed sunshine to the region, but temperatures won’t rebound much, rising only into the mid-40s in Chicago and into the upper 40s to low 50s across the rest of the area.

Sunday will see more of the same, albeit with slightly warmer temperatures. Sunny skies and highs in the low-to-mid 50s are expected in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, with cooler conditions near Lake Michigan.

That will begin to change on Monday, as temperatures will warm significantly. Highs are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 60s on Monday, but clouds will begin to build across the region, along with the chance of rain in the evening and overnight hours.

Tuesday will be even warmer, with temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible along with the warmer conditions.