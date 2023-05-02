Dust Storm Warning Issued in Illinois as Gusty Winds Cause ‘Life-Threatening' Travel Conditions

Officials in central Illinois have issued a dust storm warning for several counties, with blowing dust causing “life-threatening travel” conditions on several major roadways just one day after hazardous conditions caused a massive pile-up crash.

The warning was issued in Christian County, south-central Sangamon County and southern Shelby County, according to the National Weather Service, and will remain in effect until 6:15 p.m.

The impacted area is in close proximity to a stretch of Interstate 55 where a fatal pile-up crash involving more than 70 vehicles occurred on Monday, killing six people and injuring more than three dozen others.

According to forecasters, a cloud of dust is moving to the southeast at 35 miles per hour. The dust cloud will cause visibility to drop to less than one-quarter mile, making for “dangerous, life-threatening travel.”

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Shelbyville, Tower Hill, Strasburg and Clarksburg are among the communities impacted by the fresh warning.

Officials recommend that drivers pull off the road, turn off lights and keep your feet off of the brakes in your vehicle if caught in a dust storm.

According to Illinois State Police, a stretch of Interstate 55 is closed between mileposts 63 and 82 near the warned area because of blowing dust, with wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour reported.

Officials say that roadway will remain closed until winds die down.