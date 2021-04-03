Dry, Breezy Conditions Pose Fire Danger to Chicago Area, National Weather Service Says

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement Saturday, warning residents of an elevated to near-critical fire danger in the afternoon hours.

According to the statement, low humidity, mild temperatures and breezy conditions could lead to an elevated fire danger across the Chicago area, meaning that any fires burned will have the potential to spread quickly.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Conditions should improve by early evening as winds taper down, according to officials. During the afternoon, the National Weather Service warned against using open flames and to not park on grassy areas.

The following counties are all included in the area that could see potential fires in the afternoon hours: Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake (IL), Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, La Salle, Kendall and Cook.

Saturday morning was off to a cooler start, but sunny skies, wind and warmer temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s are expected to quickly develop throughout the day. A few areas could hit 70 degrees, kicking off several days of mild conditions.

Easter Sunday looks mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs could range from the upper 60s to low 70s inland and, because of a developing lake breeze, upper 50s near Lake Michigan.