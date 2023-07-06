Parts of the Chicago area received over 8 inches of rain Sunday, but that wasn't enough to eliminate the drought the region has been seeing for weeks -- at least not everywhere.

Chicago's O’Hare Airport received more rain this past weekend than the previous 75 days combined, yet most of northeast Illinois is still under a severe drought in the newest drought update Thursday morning.

Why?

Busting a drought takes time and it can’t be done with just a couple of heavy rain events, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Kevin Jeanes.

Chicago had a very dry April, the fourth-driest May on record, and received nearly 2 inches below the average rain for June. April, May and June combined for 5.06” of rain at O’Hare, which is 7.28” below the average of 12.34”.

In other words, the region only received 41% of the average rain over the past three months.

When it gets that dry, the ground hardens and becomes less porous. It can’t absorb water as well, so any new rainfall creates more runoff than normal.

Torrential rain like the conditions seen this past weekend can then be equated to trying to drink out of a fire hose.

Yes, the area received a lot of water, but the ground could only absorb a fraction of it. The heaviest rain also fell over highly-concentrated urban areas; meaning the rain was draining over concrete and asphalt rather than being absorbed into the ground.

While the levels remain in a drought status, the newest drought update from the U.S. Drought Monitor did downgrade central Cook County from a “severe drought” to a “moderate drought." Meanwhile, drought conditions are still worsening across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

It's important to note that while such drought updates are issued every Thursday morning, the data being analyzed is from before 8 a.m. Tuesday each week. That means the rain that fell across the area Wednesday has not yet been taken into account.