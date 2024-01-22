Drivers urged to be cautious as freezing rain leads to icy conditions

Deteorating road conditions were reported across the Chicago area on Monday night as freezing rain and drizzle impacted a number of communities.

The National Weather Service, in a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, urged drivers to be careful on untreated surfaces, which will likely be covered by ice and very slippery.

According to the NWS, freezing rain was expected to intensify in the evening hours and lead to ice accumulations that could exceed one-quarter of an inch.

Light freezing rain & freezing drizzle will continue this evening. Use caution walking or driving as untreated surfaces will likely be ice covered & very slippery. More widespread freezing rain is expected overnight, plan accordingly if heading out overnight or tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/km69CiuTgC — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 23, 2024

The worst of the accumulations are expected to occur in an area south of Interstate 80, forecasters said. Additional freezing rain was expected in the overnight hours and create challenges during the Tuesday morning commute.

As a result, many schools have transitioned to e-learning for Tuesday. That list of schools includes several in Momence and Grant Park in eastern Kankakee County. Multiple schools in Crete and University Park, including Crete-Monee High School, have also switched to e-learning.

Peotone schools will also switch to e-learning, as will Talala Elementary school in Park Forest.

For the most up-to-date list of school closures, you can visit our updated page here.