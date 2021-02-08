chicago dibs

Did This Guy Just Win Dibs? Frozen Pants Left Standing in Parking Spots in Chicago

Anyone who lives in Chicago knows that people who practice the art of dibs can get creative with items they leave out. But add on brutally cold temperatures and things get even more interesting.

One resident, tour guide and author Adam Selzer, took things to another level when he decided to combine some frozen fun with dibs, freezing several pairs of pants and leaving some in shoveled parking spots in the city.

He even decided to leave a little how-to for others to join in on the fun.

"Polar vortex fun: pants with nobody inside them!" he wrote. "Soak a pair, put outside. In about 20 minutes you can form them to shape, and in another 20 they’re solid."

Chicagoans have already been mixing things up with items they're leaving in the streets this winter.

See more below.

Photos: ‘Dibs' on Full Display in Chicago After Weekend Snowstorm

