Despite Chance of Snow Friday Night, Mild Conditions and Plenty of Sunshine in Store for the Weekend

The upcoming weekend is bound to be a beautiful one, with temperatures soaring to near 50 degrees and a whole lot of sunshine. But before the pleasant conditions set in, we might have to deal with some snow.

While cloudy skies will rule the evening on Friday, parts of the Chicago area could experience flurries and even snow showers, according to the National Weather Service. The possibility of snow won't last long, however, as all precipitation will likely move out of the region by early Saturday.

Saturday will begin with clouds in the morning, but things will get much better as time goes on. Sunshine will come to dominate the skies, specifically in the afternoon and evening hours, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists. Temperatures will steadily climb throughout the day, with highs near 30 degrees in the morning and ascending to 40 degrees by late afternoon.

If you're wanting to do anything outdoors, Sunday is your best opportunity as it will likely be the warmest day of the weekend. High temperatures will be in the high 40s, continuing the pattern of above average temperatures Chicago has seen in recent weeks.

It'll get even warmer when the work week rolls around, but you'll want to keep your umbrella handy.

Despite high temperatures likely reaching the mid-50s on Monday, rain is expected throughout the day.