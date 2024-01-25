Dense fog descends on Chicago area for 2nd day; road conditions, visibility impacted

The entire Chicago area can expect more foggy and damp conditions as a dense fog advisory continues through 6 p.m. Thursday, potentially impacting both the morning and evening commutes.

"Most of the day will see fog with visibility down to one-half mile," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, adding that visibility could be near zero at times. As of 5:15 a.m. visibility in many parts was already low, including at O'Hare International Airport, where visibility was .3 miles.

The dense fog is expected to last throughout the day, and across nearly all of Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana, the National Weather Service said.

Areas of fog, including some quite dense, will continue on and off throughout the day. Prepare for drops in visibility if traveling! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/RvFF4mktBz — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 25, 2024

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Prepare for drops in visibility if traveling," the NWS warned.

NBC 5 Traffic reporter Kye Martin reported slow traffic and reduced visibility throughout the area, with the inbound Kennedy Expressway already seeing heavy drive times.

"You're looking at 10 miles per hour, if that," Martin said.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes, the foggy conditions, along with the area's current freeze/thaw cycle was also causing more potholes to form on the roads.

"These are tough to avoid," Jeanes said, adding that the low visibility and fog were making the conditions more challenging. "Right now, they're kind of more widespread now that we've had a lot of snow melt."

Martin said the Illinois Department of Transportation was working to fix a large pothole on the inbound Bishop Ford at 130th, with several cars experiencing damage.

More rain on the way

In addition to the fog, drizzle will be possible throughout the day, Roman said. Around 2 p.m., rain will begin across southern counties, becoming more widespread and steadier into the evening hours.

Fog descends on Buckingham Fountain in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

"Those showers will continue through the morning commute, maybe some fog as well," Roman said, of what to expect Friday.

The wet weather pattern could continue into the weekend, as Saturday will see a slight chance for showers or drizzle, Roman said.

A foggy, damp, and cloudy pattern continues. Another wave of rain will come through this evening through Friday. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/MEwFeYCYYl — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 25, 2024

By Sunday, rain chances are expected to diminish. Cloudy conditions may remain, Roman said, but more sunshine is expected to peek through.

"Finally, by Sunday, we may start to see clouds breaking," Roman said. "Monday will have thick clouds, but we're anticipating more clouds breaking and sunshine Sunday into Monday."

Temperatures will continue to remain above-average for this time of year, Roman said. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, with more milder temperatures in the forecast for next week.