Chicago Weather

Dense fog could cause hazardous evening commute in Chicago area, officials say

Low visibility and slick spots could both occur due to the fog

By James Neveau

A dense fog advisory has been issued for the entire Chicago area, with visibility reduced to less than one-quarter mile as commuters begin to head home.

According to the National Weather Service, that advisory has already taken effect in LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties, as well as Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties in Indiana, and will remain in effect until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Southern Cook County was also included in that initial advisory.

In McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane and DuPage counties, as well as central and northern Cook County, the advisory will take effect at 6 p.m.

Officials say that visibility could be reduced to as low as one-quarter mile or less, making for hazardous travel conditions during the evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

In areas north of Interstate 80, cold ground conditions could result in the formation of ice on untreated surfaces, adding another potential threat to the mix.

The fog is expected to continue through the morning commute Wednesday before dissipating, but it could potentially reform as rain and warmer temperatures help to accelerate snow melt in the area, according to officials.

Anyone driving is encouraged to use low-beam headlights, and to reduce speed as they travel through foggy areas.

Chicago Weather
