Dense fog advisory this morning, with clearing skies in afternoon

A dense fog advisory has been issued for suburban portions of the Chicago area, and while it could impact commutes, it likely won’t stick around.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory is in effect for DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties until 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Visibility could be reduced to as little as one-half of a mile at times, and drivers are urged to use low-beam headlights, to increase following distance, and to reduce their speed while the fog is impacting the area.

Patches of fog could remain even after the advisory expires, but as it clears, the area can expect a mostly sunny day, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Temperatures are expected to be right around their seasonal averages in much of the area, ranging from the upper-70s to the mid-80s, according to forecast models. Some readings near Lake Michigan will be cooler as well.

There is a chance of an isolated thunderstorm on Thursday during the heat of the day, but no substantial storm risk exists in the coming hours.

That could change on Friday, however. According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of northwest Indiana and parts of extreme northeastern Illinois are currently at a “marginal” risk of severe weather, but nearly all of northern Illinois, including parts of the Chicago area, is currently at a “slight” risk of severe storms.

The main threats with the storms could be large hail and damaging wind gusts, and the NWS hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a tornado developing as well.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest information.