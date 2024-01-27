Dense fog advisory issued for parts of Chicago area

Another dense fog advisory has been issued for parts of the Chicago area as visibility is reduced to less than one-quarter mile in some spots.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory will run through midnight in Lake County in Illinois, as well as northern and central Cook County. Lake and Porter counties in Indiana will also be impacted by the fog.

That fog has formed over Lake Michigan and is pushing inland toward multiple counties, significantly reducing visibility and causing travel issues on some area highways.

That fog is expected to diminish late in the evening, with rain taking its place in the southern and southeastern suburbs of the city of Chicago, according to forecast models.

Additional rain will be possible on both Monday night and into Tuesday, according to officials.