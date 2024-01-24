Dense fog advisory issued for Chicago area as poor visibility expected

For the second straight afternoon, a dense fog advisory has been issued in the Chicago area, with poor visibility expected to impact commuters’ journeys home.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory is already in effect in LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, as well as Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties in Indiana.

The advisory will go into effect at 6 p.m. in McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage and Cook counties.

The advisory will expire Thursday morning across the area, but patchy fog is still possible even after it expires, according to officials.

The alert says that the dense fog could reduce visibility to less than one-quarter of a mile, making for hazardous driving conditions on area roadways.

Motorists are urged to allow for extra travel time, to reduce their speed and to increase their following distance.