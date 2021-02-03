Dangerously Cold Temps, Wind Chills as Low as -30 Degrees Set for Chicago Area This Weekend

After yet another round of snow, the Chicago area will see an "arctic blast" that could bring wind chills as low as -30 degrees in some locations this weekend.

The cold weather is set to follow a round of accumulating snow Thursday.

Forecasts indicate Friday will be mostly to partly cloudy, blustery and cold with highs in the low to mid teens and wind chill readings below zero.

Dangerously cold conditions are set to arrive for the weekend, marking the coldest air of the season so far.

Highs Saturday are set to only reach between 8 and 12 degrees with wind chill readings well below zero.

Some light snow is possible later in the evening, mainly south of I-80.

Overnight lows are expected to drop into the single digits and below zero, with wind chill readings between -10 and -20 degrees.

Sunday will be equally as cold, with highs in the single digits and wind chills well below zero.

Some light snow will again be possible in far southern counties in the evening or at night.

Overnight lows range from 0 to 5 degrees below zero with wind chills between -20 and -30 degrees.

The bitter blast is set to continue at least through the first part of the work week.