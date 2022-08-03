‘Dangerous' Swim Conditions Expected on Lake Michigan Thursday

As a low-pressure system parks itself over Lake Michigan on Thursday, dangerous swim conditions and “life-threatening” rip currents could be possible along the shoreline.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, a low-pressure system that helped to bring plenty of showers and severe thunderstorms to the region on Wednesday will end up over Lake Michigan on Thursday, sending bands of showers over the Chicago area during the overnight and early morning hours.

As that occurs, winds out of the north will sweep down the lake, causing high waves and other hazards, according to the National Weather Service.

Waves could reach heights of up to six feet, creating hazardous swimming conditions, according to officials.

Life-threatening rip currents could also develop along the lake, and boating conditions will remain hazardous throughout the day.

That low pressure system should begin churning out of the area by the afternoon, paving the way for pleasant temperatures and dry conditions for the remainder of the day.

Temperatures will slowly creep back up to conclude the work week and into the weekend, with the next chance of rain expected for Sunday evening and into Monday.