Damaging Winds Possible as Parts of Chicago Area Under ‘Enhanced' Risk of Severe Storms

Parts of the Chicago area could potentially get slammed with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, with severe weather possible in the far southern portions of the NBC 5 viewing area.

According to the NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center, parts of Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, as well as Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana, are under an “enhanced” risk for severe weather in the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday.

The rest of the Chicago area, including the city itself, is under a “slight” risk of severe weather, the SPC says.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit the Chicago area on Wednesday. While early rounds of weather could produce thunderstorms and heavy rain, the main threat of severe weather won’t arrive until the afternoon and evening hours, with the worst of the weather expected to hit south of Interstate 80.

The primary concerns for the area include damaging straight-line winds, but the possibility of isolated tornadoes also exists with the storms as a cold front makes its way through the region.

Large hail is also possible, according to storm prediction models.

Even after the storms make their way through the area, gusty winds are expected to persist through at least Thursday, along with cooler temperatures and drier conditions.

Highs will drop below their seasonal averages for a period of several days, with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s through at least the start of the new work week.