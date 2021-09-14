Damaging Winds, Hail, Heavy Rain: Severe Weather Possible in Chicago Area Tuesday

The Chicago area could be in for a series of showers and thunderstorms, some of which may become severe, threatening to bring damaging winds, heavy rain and hail to some locations.

The storms come as a cold front pushes its way into the region.

Showers and storms are expected to develop ahead of an approaching cold front, but the main area of concern for those storms will be in areas to the south and east of Chicago.

In portions of Illinois, as well as most of northwest Indiana, the risk of severe weather will be highest on Tuesday evening, with damaging winds, hail and heavy rain possible with those storms. The biggest threat for severe storms will likely sit between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

In areas to the east of Interstate 55, isolated strong-to-severe storms are possible, including in Kankakee and Will counties, along with portions of Cook County.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the south suburbs of Chicago listed under a “marginal” risk of severe weather for Tuesday, with areas to the east of that area, including northwest Indiana, under a “slight” risk of severe storms.

Temperatures, climbing into the mid-to-upper 80s Tuesday, will drop quite a bit Wednesday after the front finishes moving through the area. Highs are only expected to reach the low-to-mid 70s Wednesday, but will likely rebound back into the 80s by the end of the week, according to extended forecast models.