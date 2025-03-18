Damaging winds, hail and snow are possible within a matter of hours as more storms eye the Chicago area Wednesday, less than a week after a powerful system tore through the region.

According to the National Weather Service, a "system of showers and scattered thunderstorms" is set to move across the area Wednesday. Some of those storms have the potential to become strong to severe. Beyond that is a rapid cool down that could see some rain transitioning to snow.

Here's what to expect:

How severe could the storms be and where?

"Scattered thunderstorms can be expected Wednesday afternoon, some of which could be strong to severe with the potential to produce hail and damaging winds," the NWS wrote on X.

Gusty winds capable of bringing down tree limbs, lightning strikes and hail capable of denting cars are all possible, though forecasters aren't ruling out a threat of tornadoes at this time.

The entire Chicago area was under a "slight" risk for severe weather, a level two of five, as of Tuesday morning.

The impacted counties include Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, along with Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana.

According to SPC guidance, conditions Wednesday could allow for the development of a “few supercell thunderstorms,” which could form into a fast-moving cluster impacting the area along the border of Illinois and Indiana.

What is the timing of the storm?

Clouds will start to build in the area on Wednesday, and while highs will reach into the 60s again, weather threats are expected to emerge, including that of severe weather.

While some non-severe storms are possible Wednesday morning, the stronger part of the system is slated to move in Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Once storms move out of the area, temperatures are expected to cool down quickly. Rain could transition to wet snow starting Wednesday night and continuing into early Thursday morning.

Once the snow leaves the area, winds out of the northwest will keep temperatures on the cool side, with readings in the low-to-mid 40s across the area.

Highs are expected to start to moderate a bit Friday and into the weekend, with readings in the 50s.