Chicago forecast: Warm, sunny day in store, before chance of showers Monday

Another bright and sunny day is in store for Chicago as the weekend wraps on Sunday.

Temps should be a little warmer than they were on Saturday, as it will be mostly sunny with highs near 80 degrees. There will be a northwest wind of about 10-15 mph, which could cool things off a bit for those outside.

Tonight that light wind continues and the sky will cloud up, leading to lows near 60 degrees.

A chance of showers returns to the area on Monday afternoon, but temps should hang around 80 again. The wind should die down to about 5 mph.

It should be a little drier again on Tuesday and Wednesday.