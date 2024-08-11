Chicago forecast: Warm, sunny day in store, before chance of showers Monday

Another bright and sunny day is in store for Chicago as the weekend wraps on Sunday.
Temps should be a little warmer than they were on Saturday, as it will be mostly sunny with highs near 80 degrees. There will be a northwest wind of about 10-15 mph, which could cool things off a bit for those outside.
Tonight that light wind continues and the sky will cloud up, leading to lows near 60 degrees.
A chance of showers returns to the area on Monday afternoon, but temps should hang around 80 again. The wind should die down to about 5 mph.
It should be a little drier again on Tuesday and Wednesday.
