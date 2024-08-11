Chicago Weather

Chicago forecast: Warm, sunny day in store, before chance of showers Monday

A look at the Sunday Chicago weather forecast

By NBC Chicago

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Another bright and sunny day is in store for Chicago as the weekend wraps on Sunday.

Temps should be a little warmer than they were on Saturday, as it will be mostly sunny with highs near 80 degrees. There will be a northwest wind of about 10-15 mph, which could cool things off a bit for those outside.

Tonight that light wind continues and the sky will cloud up, leading to lows near 60 degrees.

A chance of showers returns to the area on Monday afternoon, but temps should hang around 80 again. The wind should die down to about 5 mph.

It should be a little drier again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

