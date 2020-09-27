Chicago Forecast: After Sunny Start to Day, Falling Temps, Rain Expected Sunday Evening

For Chicago area residents that enjoy temperatures in the 70s, you’ll want to get out early Sunday to enjoy it, because it’s unlikely that the region will see temperatures that warm again any time soon.

That’s because of a cold front that will start to make its way into the area beginning on Sunday afternoon. Following a hazy and sunny start to the day, with high temperatures topping out in the mid-70s, that cold front will cause temperatures to start to drop, setting the stage for a cooldown to begin the work week.

After that front moves through, showers are expected to move in behind it, with the rain sticking around through the beginning of the work day Monday, according to current forecast models.

Scattered showers will still be possible throughout the day Monday, but high temperatures will be cooler than what the area has seen over the weekend, as highs will only reach into the mid-60s in most of the region.

That will continue to be the case Tuesday and Wednesday, then Thursday will see another drop in temperatures, as highs will only reach into the mid-to-upper 50s. That weather pattern is expected to stay in place for several days, making for a cool, fall-like weekend next weekend in the Chicago area.