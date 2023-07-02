CTA warns of reroutes, train schedule impacts due to heavy rain and flooding

Area expressways have been hit hard by flooding Sunday afternoon, but the heavy rain is also having a massive impact on public transit.

According to the Chicago Transit Authority, service on the Blue Line is currently suspended between Harlem and Forest Park due because of flooding. The Pink Line is also stopped between Pulaski and 54th Street due to track conditions.

In addition, riders are being asked to “allow extra travel time” and to expect reroutes on a variety of bus routes because of the heavy rain, which is causing flooding in low-lying areas across the city.

Numerous routes have already been impacted, including the 12 Roosevelt bus, the 70 Division bus and the 126 Jackson bus, according to CTA officials.

Buses on the 53 Pulaski, 54 Cicero, 91 Austin and 94 California routes are also being rerouted.

A full list of impacts can be found on the CTA’s social media feeds and website.

Metra is also feeling the impacts, with trains on the BNSF line delayed by up to 30 minutes because of speed restrictions triggered by the heavy rains and the flash flooding being experienced near the tracks.