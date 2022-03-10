Could Winter Soon Be Over? The Forecast You'll Love to See for the Chicago Area

There may still be some snow and bitter temps in the forecast, but could this weekend be winter's last gasp in the Chicago area?

While many are preparing to spring their clocks forward, it appears Mother Nature is also looking to jump ahead.

The Climate Prediction Center released its six- to 10-day temperature outlook and it shows the Chicago area under a 60 to 70% probability of seeing above-average temperatures from March 15-19.

During that time period, the average high in Chicago is between 47 and 48 degrees.

And NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists say their forecasts show the same.

Alicia Roman said her 10-day outlook shows the high Tuesday will be 50 degrees, growing even warmer on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 60s. That's nearly 15 degrees above average for this time of year, she said.

It's still too early to tell if the trend is here to stay, but it's still good news for Chicagoans itching for spring.